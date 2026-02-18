Netflix sets MMA debut with Rousey vs Carano, preps steampunk toon Bass X Machina

Netflix will host its first mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card in May with women’s combat sports pioneers Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano squaring off against one another.

The event is being put on by Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and will take place at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on May 16.

Netflix has staged multiple boxing shows since it entered the combats sports space in November 2024 with its Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul match. At the time, the streaming giant said it was the most-streamed sporting event of all time, pulling in 125 million viewers.

Other boxing cards streamed on Netflix include Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano, Canelo Álvarez versus Terence Crawford and Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua.

While both Carano and Rousey are trailblazers in MMA, they have not competed since 2009 and 2016 respectively. Both have gone on to become superstars in their own right, with Rousey subsequently joining World Wrestling Entertainment while Carano stepped into acting.

“After the record-breaking success in boxing, we wanted our first MMA event to be truly legendary,” said Netflix’s VP of sports Gabe Spitzer.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with MVP and bring together Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano to deliver the kind of high-stakes, icon-driven competition that our members crave. These are more than just athletes, they are generational stars – and having them headline our MMA debut at the Intuit Dome is a defining moment for us.”

Elsewhere, Netflix greenlit a new adult animation series, Bass X Machina, from South Korean animation company Studio Mir. Produced by and starring Brian Tyree Henry, the series follows a father who is forced to become judge, jury and executioner in a lawless steampunk West overrun by brutal outlaws, machines and supernatural terrors. The project counts LeSean Thomas, Jennifer Wiley-Moxley, Chad Handley and Tyree Henry among its executive producers.

Set to launch on October 6, 2026, the show will join other Netflix animated series such as Arcane, Blue Eye Samurai, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft and Devil May Cry, plus forthcoming series Minecraft and Clash of Clans.