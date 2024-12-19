Netflix serves up Rafael Nadal, Southeastern Conference docuseries as sports offer grows

Netflix has ordered documentary series about tennis star Rafael Nadal and the Southeastern Conference American football season as its sports offer continues to grow.

Produced by Skydance Sports, the Nadal docuseries follows the Spaniard throughout his comeback to competitive play in the 2024 season after sitting out much of 2023 due to injury.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Nadal retired from the sport after playing for Spain in the Davis Cup Finals in Málaga, Spain, in November.

The docuseries will spotlight Nadal’s sterling career, as well as his life off the court, showcasing never-before-seen material from his personal archive and featuring landmark access to the tennis star, his family and his close circle of coaches and advisors.

Winner of 22 Grand Slam men’s singles titles, including a record 14 French Open singles titles, Nadal has been playing tennis since the age of three and turned pro at 15.

Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director Zach Heinzerling (Stolen Youth) is set to direct. The yet-to-be-titled docuseries will be produced by David Ellison, Jesse Sisgold, Jason Reed and Jon Weinbach for Skydance Sports.

Nadal said: “I never thought I’d do something like this, but I got a call from David Ellison, and with his words together with an amazing project they put in front of my eyes, it really convinced me this was the right thing to do.”

Diego Ávalos, Netflix’s VP of content for Spain, Portugal and the Nordics, said the series would offer “an intimate glimpse into [Nadal’s] journey to cement his legacy to become the legend he is today.”

Skydance Sports is also producing the Netflix docuseries Aaron Rodgers: Enigma and the forthcoming, as-yet-untitled Dallas Cowboys dynasty series.

In addition, the streamer is preparing an 8×45′ series following the 2024 season of American college football’s Southeastern Conference (SEC). Produced by Box To Box Films, the production company behind Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive, the docuseries will give viewers “unprecedented” access to players and coaches, according to Netflix.

The series is executive produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin and Hillary Olsen for Box to Box with showrunner Collin Orcutt. “This behind-the-scenes docuseries will bring all the drama and pageantry of Southeastern Conference Football to a worldwide Netflix audience,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Netflix’s sports programming includes recent releases such as Quarterback, Receiver, Starting 5, Simone Biles Rising, Sprint and Full Swing, while this week it commissioned a three-part docuseries about boxer Mike Tyson.

It has also made a push into live programming, including the Netflix Slam, when Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz went head-to-head, and the recent boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyson.

In addition, Netflix is gearing up to stream the NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25 and will also start streaming WWE Monday Night Raw weekly starting in January 2025, following a landmark US$5bn, 10-year deal agreed earlier this year.