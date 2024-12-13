Netflix, Roku and SBS share the gift of festive classic Last Christmas by acquiring BBC Wham doc

Netflix and Roku in the US and Australian multi-cultural broadcaster SBS have all acquired seasonal pop documentary Wham!: Last Christmas Unwrapped.

The 1×60’ film, from Blink Films and Sony Music Entertainment, celebrates the 40th anniversary of Wham’s classic Christmas hit. It reveals how George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley turned the song into a cultural phenomenon.

It was originally commissioned by UK pubcaster the BBC and premieres on BBC Two and streamer iPlayer on December 14.

Justine Kershaw, creative director and executive producer at Blink Films, said: “We’re so excited that Wham fans around the world will be able to join UK audiences in watching Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie and the rest of the Wham family revisit the scene of the Last Christmas video and join together in celebrating such an iconic song at this special time of year.”