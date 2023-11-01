Netflix reveals AVoD tier has 15 million monthly users, expands ad offerings

Netflix has said its ad-supported tier has around 15 million global monthly active users (MAUs), one year after it expanded into AVoD in multiple markets including the US, UK, Canada, France, South Korea and Brazil.

The current total means the streaming giant has more than tripled its AVoD user base since May, when it told advertisers at the Upfronts in New York that the tier had nearly five million MAUs.

Netflix disclosed the updated MAUs number in a note from recently promoted worldwide advertising president Amy Reinhard, who took up the position previously held by Jeremi Gorman last month.

It should be noted that the number of monthly active users for its AVoD tier is different to the number of accounts that pay for the ad-supported tier. To date, Netflix has not disclosed how many paying subs are on its AVoD tier, which is now available in 12 markets.

The company also announced several new initiatives and sponsorship opportunities for advertisers.

In the first quarter of 2024, Netflix said it will roll out a “binge ad” format that will mean if viewers watch three consecutive episodes, the fourth will be ad-free. In addition, in early 2024, Netflix will have the ability to showcase QR codes in ads in the US.

The streamer will expand sponsorship opportunities outside the US in 2024 after Frito Lay’s Smartfood sponsored the new season of Love is Blind in America. Sponsors are set to be announced shortly for the upcoming reality series Squid Game: The Challenge and the final season of The Crown.

The streamer is also introducing “moment sponsorships” that will allow brands to buy ads related to local holidays, while it will also incorporate advertising into its live programming with the launch of The Netflix Cup, a live golf tournament featuring the stars of its two sports doc franchises, Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Full Swing. T-Mobile and Nespresso are among the brands set to advertise during The Netflix Cup, which will stream on November 14.

Elsewhere, since launching 15- and 30-second ads last November, Netflix has introduced 10-, 20- and 60-second ads, as well as expanding the advertising categories to include dating, pharmaceuticals and a larger number of financial services.

Since losing subscribers in two consecutive quarters in 2022 – which in many ways prompted the introduction of an AVoD tier – Netflix has returned to impressive subs growth over the past year.

At the end of September, the streamer had 247 million global subscribers, an increase of more than 24 million from the same time a year ago. In the most recent quarter alone, it added 8.8 million global subs. Subscriber growth over the past year has been largely down to a combination of its global password crackdown and the introduction of the AVoD tier.

In several markets including the US, UK and Canada, Netflix has removed its basic ad-free plan, meaning new subscribers must either join the cheaper ad-supported tier or move up to its higher-priced standard or premium plans. The change has boosted the adoption of the ad-supported plan, according to Netflix, which said 30% of new subscribers in the third quarter signed up to the AVoD tier.