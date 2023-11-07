Please wait...
Netflix renews The Circle for two more seasons

Social media competition format The Circle

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has renewed the US version of Studio Lambert format The Circle for sixth and seventh seasons.

Produced by All3Media’s Studio Lambert, season six will launch on Netflix next spring. Both seasons six and seven have already been filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, moving from the series’ previous production location in Manchester, UK. The original British version of The Circle aired on Channel 4 for three seasons.

