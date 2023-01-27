Netflix renews spy series The Recruit, true crime docuseries My Lover My Killer

Netflix has renewed Noah Centineo-starring action drama The Recruit and true crime series My Lover My Killer, from FirstLook TV, for second seasons.

The Recruit follows a young CIA lawyer, played by Centineo, whose first week on the job is turned upside down when he discovers a threatening letter by a former asset, played by Laura Haddock, who plans to expose the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Produced by Entertainment One (eOne), Alexi Hawley and Hypnotic, the first season also starred Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis Hall, Kristian Bruun, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn and Daniel Quincy Annoh.

The Recruit debuted on December 16 last year and spent five weeks on the Netflix TV Global Top 10 (English), reaching the top 10 in 88 countries, the streamer said.

Meanwhile, the streamer has ordered a second season of docuseries My Lover My Killer from FirstLook TV in the UK. The deal was closed on behalf of FirstLook TV by Abacus Media Rights.

The series unpicks various British criminal cases, centred around abusive relationships and the victims who were murdered.

Each 60-minute episode features testimonies from family and friends of the victims, as well as the investigative police officers who were involved in tracking down the killers.

Will Hanrahan, founder of FirstLook TV and executive producer on My Lover My Killer said the show can “act as a social tool” for audiences to understand how to identify and prevent dangerous relationships.

“We’re thankful to the families and friends of the victims involved. Their stories have enabled us to shine a light on the danger of toxic relationships and help viewers to identify the signs that could help prevent further crimes being committed,” he said.