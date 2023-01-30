Please wait...
Netflix renews Somebody Feed Phil for S7

Phil Rosenthal in Somebody Feed Phil

NEWS BRIEF: US streamer Netflix has renewed culinary travelogue Somebody Feed Phil for a seventh season, produced by Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production.

The show sees Phil Rosenthal, who previously created hit CBS comedy Eberybody Loves Raymond, travel around the world taking in local cuisine and city culture.

