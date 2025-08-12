Netflix renews Prince Harry, Meghan Markle deal under first-look arrangement

Netflix has signed a new deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell Productions, though the renewed pact will take a different form than its predecessor.

The companies have signed a multi-year first-look agreement covering film and TV projects, after teaming on an exclusive overall deal in 2020.

Projects to have emerged from the deal over the past five years include Harry & Meghan, Polo, Heart of Invictus and With Love, Meghan, the former ranking as Netflix’s fifth most-watched docuseries ever.

Netflix will also partner with Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand as part of the renewed deal, it said.

The original deal between Netflix and Archewell was rumoured to be worth around US$100m over the course of five years. When Netflix renewed its deal with Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground, it also moved the production company from an exclusive arrangement to a first-look.

The news comes ahead of the premiere of season two of With Love, Meghan, which was renewed earlier this year despite a critical panning.

Other projects in the works from Archewell and Netflix include romance feature Meet Me at the Lake, based on Carley Fortune’s novel of the same name, and documentary short Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within (Campfire Studios in Association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions), about a small orphanage affected by the HIV/AIDS crisis in Uganda’s Masaka region.

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” said Markle.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself – Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series.

“More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As Ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”