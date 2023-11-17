Please wait...
Netflix renews Lowe comedy Unstable for S2

Rob Lowe as Ellis Dragon and John Owen Lowe as his son Jackson in workplace comedy Unstable

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has handed a season two renewal to Unstable, the workplace comedy starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe.

The eight-episode second season, scheduled to begin filming later this month in Los Angeles, will see Andrew Gurland (Married, Platonic) take over as showrunner from Victor Fresco, who co-created the series alongside Rob and John Owen Lowe. The comedy follows an awkward son who takes a job working for his eccentric, narcissistic and highly successful father who is dealing with the death of his wife.

C21 reporter 17-11-2023 ©C21Media
