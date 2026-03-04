Netflix renews Little House on the Prairie adaptation ahead of season one’s debut

Netflix has renewed its adaptation of Little House on the Prairie for a second run ahead of the first season’s premiere in July.

The Winnipeg, Manitoba-shot family drama, produced by CBS Studios and Anonymous Content, is based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s semi-autobiographical book series about her upbringing in the American West in the 1800s.

Rebecca Sonnenshine (The Boys, The Vampire Diaries) serves as showrunner and executive producer on the reimagined version, which comes over 40 years after the original iteration concluded.

Other exec producers include Joy Gorman Wettels for Joy Coalition, Trip Friendly for Friendly Family Productions as well as Dana Fox and Susanna Fogel. Friendly’s father, Ed Friendly, produced the original show.

The show’s first iteration ran on US broadcaster NBC for nine seasons from 1974 to 1983. Netflix greenlit the new version after the original enjoyed renewed interest on Comcast-owned streamer Peacock, where it racked up more than 13 billion minutes of streaming viewing in 2024 in the US.