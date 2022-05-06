Netflix renews F1 docuseries Drive to Survive

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has commissioned fifth and sixth seasons of its racing documentary series Formula One: Drive to Survive.

Season five is currently in production and will debut next year. The series goes behind the scenes to look at life in Formula 1. Executive produced by Academy Award-winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films, the show has helped to bring a new group of fans to Formula 1 since it debuted in early 2019.