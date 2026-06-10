Netflix renews A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for third and final instalment

Netflix has renewed UK young-adult series A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder for a third and final season.

The series, which is based on Holly Jackson’s bestselling mystery trilogy and is produced by ITV Studios-backed Moonage Pictures, will return for its four-part concluding season in 2027.

It will stream exclusively on Netflix in most international markets excluding Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where ZDFneo holds exclusive rights, in addition to Australia (Stan), New Zealand (Sky NZ) and the UK (BBC iPlayer, BBC One and BBC Three).

The cast includes Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies and Yali Topol Margalith. The series is produced by Moonage Pictures, part of ITV Studios, in coproduction with Netflix and ZDFneo.

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder stars Myers as a girl who sets out to prove that an open-and-shut murder case from five years ago is not as straightforward as it seems.

Executive producers include Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond for the BBC; alongside Holly Jackson, Myers and Tom Vaughan.