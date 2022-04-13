Netflix producing 18 more original Polish-language TV series, features

Netflix is gearing up to launch nine series and nine films out of Poland in the coming months after strengthening its ties with local directors and writers.

The global streamer is building on a slate of Polish releases that so far includes series such as 1983, Open Your Eyes, The Woods, Kayko & Kokosh and Cracow Monsters, as well as The Taming of the Shrew, 365 Days: This Day, Queen, High Water and Sexify 2.

The nine series it is producing from Poland are Detective Forst, Feedback, The Green Glove Gang, Glitter, Infamia (working title), Dark Stories, Family Secrets, A Girl & An Astronaut and Lovzone.

Detective Forst comes from Polish author Remigiusz Mróz and takes viewers on a crime-solving journey across the Polish Tatra Mountains.

Feedback is described as a thought-provoking series based on a novel by Jakub Żulczyk that tells a story of internal struggles and redemption.

Dark comedy series The Green Glove Gang follows the lives of three elusive, noble thieves who hide out in a quiet nursing home, while drama series Glitter is set in the colourful Poland of the 1970s, showing independent women who live by their own rules and tackle social taboos head-on.

Infamia tells the story of a teenage Romani girl who is balancing the modern world of teenagers and traditional Roma rules while she tries to find herself.

Dark Stories centres on a group of strangers who accidentally drive off in a car with two million zlotys, coming from a bank heist, while comedy series Family Secrets transports viewers to the wedding day of a medical student and a wealthy plastic surgeon when both families realise that the only things they have in common are secrets and lies.

Futuristic drama series A Girl & an Astronaut follows two F-16 pilots competing for one girl’s heart as well as for their lifelong dream of going to space, while Lovzone is described as a moving production about an aspiring filmmaker on the autism spectrum.

The nine Polish films Netflix is working on are Broad Peak, Delivery by Christmas, Freestyle, Hellhole, Mother’s Day, Mr Car & The Knights Templar, Night in the Kindergarten, Tonight You Are Sleeping With Me and The Hive.

The commissions follow March’s news that Netflix would be opening a hub in Poland later this year.

In November, UK-based Ampere Analysis published research that predicted Poland was set to be the next main beneficiary of Netflix’s aggressive international content push, following in the footsteps of South Korea, Mexico and South America.