Netflix preps LA Lakers comedy, drops Dad

Netflix has ordered a comedy series inspired by US basketball team the LA Lakers and has cancelled Jamie Foxx-led sitcom Dad Stop Embarrassing Me after one season.

The global streamer has given a 10-episode order to the as-yet untitled workplace comedy, which comes from Mindy Kaling (Never Have I Ever, The Mindy Project) and Elaine Ko (Family Guy).

The show will look at the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and team that collectively run one of the most iconic franchises in sport.

It will be produced by Warner Bros Television with Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment. Kaling, who also makes Never Have I Ever for the streamer, signed a six-year overall deal with Warner Bros in 2019.

Meanwhile, Netflix has opted not to renew its father-daughter comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, inspired by actor Jamie Foxx’s relationship with his own daughter, Corinne. The news was first reported by Deadline.

The show was commissioned last year and debuted on the streaming service worldwide on April 14.