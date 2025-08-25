Netflix poaches Stan’s head of originals Amanda Duthie as content director for ANZ

Netflix Australia & New Zealand (ANZ) has appointed veteran TV executive Amanda Duthie as its new content director, poaching the streaming exec from rival platform Stan where she has overseen the originals slate for the past four years.

Duthie, who was widely tipped for the role, replaces former content director Que Minh Luu, who departed Netflix in April. The appointment represents a significant coup for the US streamer in securing one of Australia’s most experienced content executives.

Netflix VP content for APAC (ex-India) Minyoung Kim praised Duthie’s appointment, stating: “Amanda’s exceptional track record as a creative and her highly respected leadership within the local screen industry impressed me deeply. I was particularly struck by her knowledge, passion and expertise, and I look forward to working closely with her to continue the success of the ANZ.”

Duthie brings extensive experience across Australia’s broadcasting landscape, having served as head of arts and entertainment at the ABC for over eight years from 2003 to 2012, where she developed local comedic and narrative talent.

She subsequently worked as head of scripted at SBS between 2019 and 2021, and served as CEO and creative director of the Adelaide Film Festival for eight years. Her career also includes a role as head of development, production, studios and production attraction at the South Australian Film Corporation.

“I’ve loved seeing how Netflix has helped shape the entertainment scene with such a great mix of local and global shows,” Duthie commented. “I’ve always been passionate about telling local stories, so can’t wait to build on what’s already been achieved and work with all the talented creative partners across ANZ to take our content even further.”

Speaking at the Women in Media conference in Sydney earlier this month, Duthie emphasised the importance of risk-taking in the industry. “None of us want to get up every day and not take a risk, whether it’s a small one or an epic one. That is the opportunity, if we’re lucky enough to work in this business, that is the opportunity that we have to take up,” she said.

Duthie described risk as “a crackly shiny, jaggedly, unique element that is the thing. If you are the first audience and you’re responding to that, how then does that transfer to a broader audience across Australia? How does that resonate for audiences around the world?”

Netflix has also appointed Katherine Slattery as content manager for ANZ. Slattery joins from Matchbox Pictures where she served as scripted development manager for four and a half years, having previously worked in content development roles at Film Victoria, Screen Queensland and Screen Australia.

“Netflix’s reputation for entertainment is unparalleled, and I can’t wait to work with Amanda, the ANZ team, and all our talented creatives to expand on the incredible legacy of our region with new shows that challenge and excite audiences,” Slattery said.

The content appointments follow Netflix’s recent hire of former Google regulatory executive Andrew Ure as VP of global affairs across the APAC region. Stan’s parent company, Nine Network, has not yet commented on succession planning following Duthie’s departure.