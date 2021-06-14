Netflix plays Far Cry with Ubisoft

Netflix and video game company Ubisoft are working together on numerous projects, including two animated series based on the Far Cry gaming franchise.

The global streamer is working with Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar on Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, which is based on bestselling Ubisoft game Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Shankar described the anime series as a “cyberpunk dystopia set in 1992.” Paris-based studio Bobbypills will animate.

Netflix is also working on another, as-yet-untitled anime project set in the world of first-person shooter franchise Far Cry, whose debut title was released in 2004.

Meanwhile, Netflix is expanding the world of Castlevania, its adaptation of the Japanese video game of the same name, with a spin-off set in France during the French Revolution.