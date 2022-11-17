Netflix picks up live-action Blippi spin-off Meekah from Moonbug Entertainment

Netflix has acquired a series spun off from Moonbug Entertainment’s hit preschool show Blippi focusing on the character’s best friend, Meekah.

Meekah was first introduced to viewers in October 2021 when she joined Blippi on his YouTube channel as a co-star. Meekah then received her own YouTube channel this year, Blippi’s Buddies: Meekah, which has amassed 500,000 fans.

“Meekah is our first addition to the Blippi universe and she has proven to be an instant hit with fans. In fact, we see a double-digit increase in viewers for episodes that feature Meekah,” said Andy Yeatman, MD for Americas at Moonbug.

The new series, titled Meekah, is a live-action programme that follows the character around the world as she learns how to plan, tinker and craft her way out of any problem.

Meekah helps kids learn skills like patience, wonder and compassion for others when things don’t go as planned. Season one will launch on December 1 on Netflix in all English-, Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking territories.