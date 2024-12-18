Please wait...
Netflix orders three-part docuseries on Mike Tyson’s rise as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’

The success of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match has to to a three-part Tyson doc

Netflix is taking another swing at Mike Tyson, ordering a documentary series about the heavyweight champ following the streamer’s success with his recent live-streamed bout against YouTuber Jake Paul.

The new three-part piece promises to explore “the man behind the gloves”, tracking Tyson’s meteoric rise as the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ through his personal struggles – including time in prison and widely publicised struggles with money – to a story of eventual redemption.

Tyson’s journey has certainly been a boon to Netflix, which last month saw its share price jump on revelations that – despite the odd technical glitch – the Tyson-Paul November 15 brawl brought in 65 million concurrent streams, with 38 million of those in the US.

The 3×60′ series is being produced by EverWonder Studio, DLP Media Group, and Five All In The Fifth Entertainment, made in cooperation with Tyson, who said: “Having an opportunity to share my story through the reflective lens of my growth and maturity in a multi-part documentary on Netflix will be a challenging journey, yet a very welcoming one.”

Ian Orefice of EverWonder Studio executive produces along with Jim Gray of Scratchy Productions, Michael Hughes and Greg C Lake of DLP Media Group and Douglas Banker of Five All In The Fifth.

