Netflix orders Korean noir based on web comic Gwangjang starring So Ji-sub

Netflix has ordered a crime drama based on the web comic Gwangjang that will see South Korean actor So Ji-sub play a man who embarks on a ruthless mission of revenge.

Mercy for None will star Ji-sub as a former gang member who returns to the underworld after the mysterious death of his younger brother.

It marks Ji-sub’s return to the noir genre after over a decade, when he starred in the crime drama Phantom on Korean broadcaster SBS.

The series will also star Huh Joon-ho, An Kil-kang, Tiger Lee, Gong Myoung, Choo Young-woo and Cho Han-cheul, with guest appearances from Cha Seung-won and Lee Jun-hyuk.

Written by Oh Se-Hyeong and illustrated by Kim Kyun-Tae, Gwangjang was first published in September 2020.