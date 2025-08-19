Netflix orders kids and family competition show, renews dating format, Dallas Cowboys series

Netflix has ordered a kids and family competition show starring former NASA engineer-turned-social media personality Mark Rober, renewed dating series Better Late than Single and its docuseries about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

Produced by Rober’s company CrunchLabs and Jimmy Kimmel’s prodco Kimmelot, the as-yet-unnamed kids and family competition show will launch in 2026 and will feature Rober as the host.

Rober and Kimmel will exec produce with CrunchLabs chief content officer Scott Lewers and Kimmelot’s president Scott Lonker.

In addition to the new series, Rober will bring some of his most beloved, ambitious and informative experiments to Netflix later this year as the streamer continues to partner with YouTube stars.

It comes after YouTube channel Toys & Colors recently linked up with Rober, who has 76 million followers across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, for a new YouTube series featuring messy science experiments.

“I love turning learning into a game, basically hiding the vegetables in the dessert, and now it’s a full-on competition gameshow. When you’re having fun, you’re learning without even realising it,” Rober said.

John Derderian, VP of series, animation, kids and family at Netflix, said: “Mark Rober’s unique approach to STEM learning inspires all ages, his storytelling is infectious. When my son and daughter spot a new Build Box at our doorstep, we know that an amazing adventure awaits! Collaborating with CrunchLabs and Kimmel on a competition series for kids is going to be next level and sure to earn me father of the year.”

Continuing in the formats space, Netflix has renewed Korean dating makeover series Better Late than Single for a second season. Produced by Studio Modak, the format is directed by Kim Noh-eun and Won Seung-jae, and written by Jung Sun-young.

The streamer has also renewed America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders for a third season. Returning in 2026, the new season will follow the newly-formed 2025 squad during the upcoming football season. One Potato Productions, Boardwalk Pictures and Campfire Studios produce, while Greg Whiteley directs.