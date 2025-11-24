Netflix greenlights Joel Edgerton crime drama Trigger Point from A24

Netflix has ordered A24-produced crime drama series Trigger Point after securing the rights to the project in a competitive situation.

Starring Australian actor Joel Edgerton (The Gift, The Great Gatsby), the eight-part series follows a group of former special forces operators who sell their elite skills to the criminal underworld behind the front of a private military contracting firm, and the FBI agent hunting them.

Harrison Query (Heads of State, Unspeakable: The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey) serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. Other exec producers on the series include Joe Hipps (House of Cards, Ozark, Counterpart) and Patrick Macdonald for Cut To.

The green light comes just over a year after Hipps, the former president of TV development and production at Fifth Season, launched Cut To with an exclusive series deal in place with A24.

Jeremy Saulnier, whose directorial credits include Netflix film Rebel Ridge and the 2015 horror feature Green Room, is directing and executive producing the project, which is not to be confused with the ITV police drama of the same name.