Netflix orders Jigsaw crime thriller series from Ridley Scott’s prodco

Netflix has ordered a ‘non-linear’ crime thriller series from Ridley Scott’s prodco Scott Free.

Ridley Scott

Titled Jigsaw, the eight-part series is told in a non-linear format where the viewers are in control.

Spanning 25 years, it centres on the largest heist ever attempted and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals that surround it. The eight parts will cover the 24 years before the heist to one year post-heist.

Loosely inspired by the real-life story when US$70bn in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Jigsaw comes from creator and showrunner Eric Garcia, Ridley Scott’s prodco Scott Free and Automatik Entertainment.

Exec producing for Scott Free are Ridley Scott, chief creative officer David W Zucker and co-president Jordan Sheehan. Exec producing for Automatik are founder Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, partner Fred Berger and president Justin Levy.

Also exec producing is Russell Fine. Jose Padilha will direct the first two episodes.

Currently filming at Netflix Studios: Brooklyn, Jigsaw is the first production at the company’s new Bushwick studio.

Karolina Kaminska 17-09-2021 ©C21Media

