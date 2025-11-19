Netflix orders Jeremy Strong-led adaptation of The Boys From Brazil

Netflix has commissioned a five-part limited series based on Ira Levin’s 1976 novel The Boys From Brazil, adapted for the screen by Peter Morgan (The Crown) and produced by London-based World Productions and Orchid Pictures.

The series features a heavyweight cast of Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession), August Diehl (A Hidden Life, Inglourious Basterds), Daniel Brühl (Rush, Inglourious Basterds) and Gillian Anderson (The Crown, Sex Education), with production set to begin next month in the UK, Germany, Bulgaria and Spain.

The Boys from Brazil is set in the three decades immediately following the Second World War and follows Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Yakov Liebermann (played by Strong), whose lifelong crusade to bring Nazi fugitives to justice costs him nearly everything. He finds himself in a race against time when it is discovered that Doctor Johann-Friedrich Meinhardt, a sadistic Nazi scientist he thought was dead, is alive and orchestrating a project to spark the rise of a Fourth Reich.

The book was previously adapted as a feature film in 1978, with Franklin J Schaffner directing and a cast led by Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier.

Executive producers on the new project include Orchid Pictures founder Suzanne Mackie, who worked alongside Morgan on The Crown, World Productions CEO and creative director Simon Heath (Line of Duty, Save Me) and director Alex Gabassi (The Crown, Black Doves). Other producers on the miniseries include Oona O’Beirn and Andy Stebbing, who also both worked on The Crown. The cast also includes Shira Haas (Unorthodox) and Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex).