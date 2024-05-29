Please wait...
Netflix orders Italian comedy series from Banijay’s Groenlandia

L-R: Maschi Veri stars Pietro Sermonti, Francesco Montanari, Maurizio Lastrico and Matteo Martari

Netflix has ordered a comedy series from Banijay-owned Italian label Groenlandia.

Produced by Matteo Rovere, Maschi Veri is an eight-episode comedy written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda and Ugo Ripamonti.

The plot follows four friends in their 40s who have to face their own prejudices in a world attempting to improve social and gender equality. Always tied to their status as alpha males, the four friends will suddenly have to rediscover their place in society and in couple dynamics, without losing themselves in the meantime.

Maschi Veri stars Maurizio Lastrico, Matteo Martari, Francesco Montanari and Pietro Sermonti and is directed by Matteo Oleotto and Letizia Lamartire. The series will launch on Netflix in 2025.

Karolina Kaminska 29-05-2024 ©C21Media
