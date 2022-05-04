Netflix orders dark comedy from Dead to Me creator Liz Feldman

Netflix has commissioned a dark comedy called No Good Deed from Liz Feldman, creator of Dead to Me.

The half-hour series received a straight-to-series order from the streaming giant, with Feldman set to serve as showrunner.

The project, about three families who are each attempting to buy the same 1920s Spanish-style villa as a means of solving their problems, was commissioned under an overall deal that Feldman agreed with Netflix in 2020.

The project is being executive produced by Will Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum and Brittney Segal for Gloria Sanchez Productions, alongside Christie Smith and Silver Tree.

The commission comes after production wrapped recently on the third and final season of comedy Dead to Me, which is set to debut in the fall. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios and Gloria Sanchez Productions and stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini.