Netflix orders adult animated comedy series set in Las Vegas law firm

Netflix has ordered an adult animated comedy series set within a Las Vegas law firm with a voice cast led by Adam Scott (Severance, Parks & Recreation).

Strip Law sees Scott play an uptight lawyer who is too boring to win cases in Vegas until he teams up with a local magician/hedonist to bring some flash and pizzazz to the stupidest cases the city can throw at them.

The 10-episodes series will be released on Netflix on February 20 next year and comes from creator/executive producer Cullen Crawford.

It is produced by LA-based management and production company Underground and Titmouse, the animation firm behind hits such as Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina and Beavis & Butt-Head.

The voice cast also includes Janelle James (Abbot Elementary), Stephen Root (Barry), Shannon Gisela (M.I.A) and Keith David (Platoon).

The executive producers include Steven Fisher, Trevor Engelson, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio.

Crawford said: “Getting to make this show with a metric tonne of geniuses has been my favourite thing I’ve ever gotten to do. I hope people find watching Strip Law to be the joyous chaotic distraction from our grim reality that making it was for me, and also, that I live to be 1,000 years old.”

It marks the latest addition to Netflix’s slate of adult animated series, which also includes Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed, Raphael Bob-Waksberg’s Long Story Short, Matt Roller’s Haunted Hotel and Brutus Pink’s Mating Season.