Netflix, New Zealand Film Commission renew investment in Jane Campion’s emerging talent incubator

Netflix and the New Zealand Film Commission (NZFC) have renewed their investment in Kiwi director Jane Campion’s screen development initiative A Wave in the Ocean (AWITO) for an additional year.

The programme was launched in 2022 by Campion and co-director Philippa Campbell.

The first AWITO development initiative supported nine emerging writer-directors of original short films that were selected to screen at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Campion described the initiative as being part of “a multigenerational community that dares, cares and creates.”

“To share and encourage the talent of new filmmakers and storytellers in New Zealand, through the AWITO programme and more generally, is simply the most satisfying and exciting part of my career to date,” Campion said.

Netflix Australia and New Zealand director of global affairs Debra Richards, who is in NZ for this week’s SPADA conference in Auckland, said it was an easy decision to continue to support AWITO through to 2026 as the calibre of content had been impressive.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an initiative that gives creators the freedom, resources and mentorship to take bold creative leaps, and one Netflix is proud to support,” Richards said.

The new funding, which is also being supported by the NZFC, will focus on developing participants’ debut feature films supporting AWITO alumni through an intensive creative process.

The selected participants will work with mentors, script consultants and peers to refine their stories and explore new ways of bringing New Zealand stories to the screen.