Netflix, Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson re-team for Man vs Bee spin-off Man vs Baby

Netflix has begun production on a new comedy series from the creators of Man vs Bee in which Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson returns as a hapless house sitter.

After a disastrous experience house-sitting a high-tech mansion hampered by an inconvenient insect in Man vs Bee, Man vs Baby (4×30′) sees Trevor Bingley (Atkinson) looking after a luxurious London penthouse with another unlikely companion he didn’t ask for.

Created and written by Will Davies and Atkinson, the series is made by HouseSitter

Productions, with Chris Clark and Davies as executive producers. The series producer is Kate Fasulo and the director is David Kerr.

It comes after Man vs Bee was commissioned by Netflix in late 2020. The slapstick series launched in 2022 with nine episodes.