Please wait...
Please wait...

Netflix, Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson re-team for Man vs Bee spin-off Man vs Baby

Man vs Bee debuted in 2022

Netflix has begun production on a new comedy series from the creators of Man vs Bee in which Mr Bean star Rowan Atkinson returns as a hapless house sitter.

After a disastrous experience house-sitting a high-tech mansion hampered by an inconvenient insect in Man vs Bee, Man vs Baby (4×30′) sees Trevor Bingley (Atkinson) looking after a luxurious London penthouse with another unlikely companion he didn’t ask for.

Created and written by Will Davies and Atkinson, the series is made by HouseSitter
Productions, with Chris Clark and Davies as executive producers. The series producer is Kate Fasulo and the director is David Kerr.

It comes after Man vs Bee was commissioned by Netflix in late 2020. The slapstick series launched in 2022 with nine episodes.

Nico Franks 16-12-2024 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

ITV strengthens ties with YouTube by allowing full episodes to be streamed, sets up dedicated sales team
Canada’s production sector caught in ‘perfect storm’ says outgoing CBC boss Catherine Tait  
Writers Guild of America demands major studios 'come off the sidelines' and sue AI companies over 'looted' IP
Warner Bros Discovery stock leaps 15% after restructure news as investors cheer dealmaking opportunities
What makes The Real Housewives reality TV's superheroes

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS