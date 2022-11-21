Netflix makes waves with second series of surf drama Surviving Summer

Streaming giant Netflix has ordered a second season of Australian teen drama Surviving Summer.

The 8×25’ series is produced by Melbourne-based prodco Werner Film Productions and distributed by Germany’s ZDF Studios.

Sky Katz reprises her role as Summer, a teenager from New York who is sent to live on the south-west coast of Australia, where she befriends a group of surfers.

The first series premiered in June this year and has been screened in 42 countries. It is supported by Film Victoria and developed with the assistance of Screen NSW.

“The response from fans around the world was overwhelming,” said producer Joanna Werner. “We can’t wait to get back filming along the Great Ocean Road.”