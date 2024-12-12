Netflix makes appointment for S2 of Spanish medical drama

Netflix has ordered an eight-episode second season of Spanish medical series Respira, created by Carlos Montero (Élite) and produced by El Desorden Crea.

Respira premiered this year and spent five weeks among Netflix’s top 10 most-watched non-English-language series, including one week in the top spot. Set in a fictional Spanish public hospital in Valencia, the show stars Najwa Nimri, Borja Luna, Blanca Suárez, Alfonso Bassave, Manu Ríos, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Xóan Fórneas.