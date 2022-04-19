Netflix looks at lives of baby animals with Bonham Carter, Humble Bee

Please wait...
Natural history series Wild Babies

Netflix is gearing up to launch a blue-chip natural history series revealing the secret lives of wild baby animals, narrated by Helena Bonham Carter and produced by Humble Bee Films.

Wild Babies (8×30′) will seek to reveal the moving and rarely seen stories of baby animals in the wild and will follow baby lions, wild dogs, sea otters, orangutans, elephants, grizzly bears, bottlenose dolphins and emperor penguins.

From Antarctica to Alaska, and from Sri Lanka to Namibia, across a total of 16 countries, the series follows the baby animal’s character-driven adventures from birth, through developmental milestones that shape their future, to pivotal moments where they come of age.

Executive producers are Stephen Dunleavy and Charlotte Crosse and showrunner is Beth Brooks. Wild Babies will be available worldwide on Netflix from May 5.

“Wild Babies will resonate with a broad family audience, with heart-warming stories that will feel relatable to viewers around the world,” said Crosse.

“Delivering an ambitious wildlife series during a global pandemic certainly presented new challenges for our team, but what we hadn’t anticipated were the creative opportunities and innovative approaches that also emerged.”

Humble Bee Films’ previous productions include Attenborough’s Life in Colour for the BBC, Netflix and Channel Nine Australia, as well as David Attenborough’s Natural Curiosities for UKTV, BBC Studios and BBC Two.

Nico Franks 19-04-2022
