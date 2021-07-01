Netflix locks down Tate prison comedy

Netflix has commissioned a comedy series written and directed by UK actress and comedian Catherine Tate.

Currently in production and slated to launch on Netflix next year, Hard Cell is a six-part mockumentary set in a women’s prison in the UK.

Tate plays multiple characters as a documentary crew follows the inmates and staff of HMP Woldsley, capturing the penal system at its brutal, humorous best.

Hard Cell is produced by UK indie Leopard Pictures and exec produced by the prodco’s MD, Kristian Smith.

“We cannot wait to show audiences on Netflix the inside of HMP Woldsley, our fictional prison occupied by the fantastic creations of Catherine Tate. This series is funny and touching all at once, revealing what life might be like in a British women’s correctional facility,” said Smith.

Tate is best known for BBC sketch comedy series The Catherine Tate Show, which ran from 2004 to 2007. In the US, she was in mockumentary sitcom The Office from 2011 to 2013.