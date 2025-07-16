Netflix, Lionsgate and Sega offer key properties as Roblox expands IP licensing scheme

Roblox has unveiled a new licensing programme that it says will allow rights holders to license their IP so users of the platform can create experiences and games based on it, with Netflix, Lionsgate, Sega and Japanese publisher Kodansha signing up as partners.

The company said its new Roblox License Manager, and its Licenses catalogue, will simplify how rights owners manage and license their IP at scale. It had previously been possible, but Roblox said the process was long and complex and only a small number of large studios were able to benefit.

“Our vision is to empower all creators to easily partner with the franchises they love and bring the franchises’ licensed IP into their experiences,” explained chief product officer Manuel Bronstein.

At launch, Netflix’s Squid Game and Stranger Things, Lionsgate’s Twilight, Saw, Divergent and Now You See Me and Sega’s Like a Dragon will be available for license use by “eligible creators,” said Roblox.

The programme lets creators peruse the catalogue and then apply for “licensed use of IP,” after which time the rights holder can review and then approve or decline the request. In all cases, the rights holder is able to “customise the terms that govern the use of their IP.”

Kodansha’s Blue Lock and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, in addition to properties from several other rights holders, are set to be added in the coming months. Over time, Roblox said its License Manager programme would become available to all eligible IP holders.

The company said the move is part of an initiative to have “10% of all global gaming revenue flow through the Roblox ecosystem.” According to the company, its creators are on track to surpass US$1bn in earnings this year, up from US$923m in 2024 and US$741m in 2023.

“To reach our 10% goal, we need a diverse group of creators building a broad range of experiences on Roblox across gaming, entertainment and more,” said Bronstein.

“This journey with our creators and IP partners is just beginning, and we’re excited to see the collaborations and experiences that will emerge on Roblox.”