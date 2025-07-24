Netflix lines up Australian live-action drama from Bluey producer Ludo Studio

Netflix has tapped Bluey producer Ludo Studio in Australia for a feature-length family drama that has begun production in Queensland.

Allen (working title) was created by Ludo co-founder Daley Pearson, who is also co-directing with Jeffrey Walker (Apple Cider Vinegar).

The streamer described the project as a heartwarming tale of friendship and adventure, set against the backdrop of a Queensland coastal town. Principal photography will take place in Queensland’s Brisbane and Gold Coast.

It is supported by the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy and the Post, Digital and Visual Effects Incentive.

It will be released globally on Netflix, joining other recent Australian originals The Survivors, Apple Cider Vinegar, Territory and Boy Swallows Universe. Upcoming releases including Son of a Donkey, Heartbreak High season three and My Brilliant Career.

“Allen is really a story about love, family and all those big and small moments from childhood that end up shaping who we are when we grow up. Getting the opportunity to make this story in this part of the world – in the town where I grew up in, inspired by the friends and family I grew up with – is a dream,” said Pearson.

Minyoung Kim, VP, content APAC excluding India at Netflix, described the Ludo Studio team as “Australia’s most exceptional storytellers” who have created a project of “characteristic relatability and wit.”

“We are delighted to create a film that the entire family can enjoy, and the Queensland coast provides the perfect, heartwarming backdrop for this tale,” said Kim.