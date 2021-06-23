Netflix lines up animated comedy trio

Netflix has ordered three animated comedy series for kids and families to be produced with Atomic Cartoons, Boat Rocker Studios and Reel FX Originals.

Dogs in Space is set in the not-so-distant future, when genetically enhanced dogs are sent across the universe in search of a new home for the human race.

Set to launch in the autumn and produced in partnership with Atomic Cartoons, the adventure-comedy series is created by Jeremiah Cortez, who is the executive producer alongside Adam Henry.

Other exec producers include Atomic Cartoons’ Jennifer Twiner McCarron, Matthew Berkowitz and Kristin Cummings, while the voice cast includes Haley Joel Osment, Sarah Chalke, Kimiko Glenn, Chris Parnell, David Lopez, Debra Wilson and William Jackson Harper.

A Tale Dark & Grimm, meanwhile, is produced in partnership with Boat Rocker Studios in association with Novo Media Group and Astro-Nomical, while animation service work is provided by Boat Rocker’s Jam Filled Entertainment.

Based on the book series by Adam Gidwitz and set to launch later this year, the series follows Hansel and Gretel as they leave their own story and venture through other classic Grimm fairy tales.

Super Giant Robot Brothers will arrive in 2022 and is an action-comedy series made in partnership with Reel FX Originals, from creators Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres.

It follows two giant robots who discover they are brothers, as they help defend Earth from the forces of intergalactic evil.

The series join Netflix’s growing slate for kids and families that includes City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito and Kid Cosmic from Craig McCracken and upcoming series Centaurworld, Ridley Jones, Ada Twist Scientist and Maya & the Three.

Megan Casey, director of original animation at Netflix, said: “Comedy comes in many flavours and we are excited to add a few new ones to the menu at Netflix.

“From a character comedy about dogs on a very unusual space mission by first-time creator Jeremiah Cortez to a dark comedic take on fairy tales based on the wildly popular book A Tale Dark & Grimm by Adam Gidwitz, to a giant robot buddy comedy from Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres, we are thrilled to give kids and families all over the world more reasons to laugh.”

In related news, Netflix has ordered two seasons of dating format Sexy Beasts, which first ran on BBC3 in the UK in 2014, from All3Media-owned Lion Television in the UK.

Narrated by Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), the show sees single people disguised with full Hollywood movie-style prosthetic masks to make them look like monsters, aliens or demonic creatures before they venture out on dates.

The format has previously been remade in territories including Russia, China, Germany, the US and South Korea.