Netflix, Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel get into the Christmas movie spirit

Netflix, Lifetime and The Hallmark Channel in the US have already entered into the festive spirit by acquiring a host of Christmas movies from Studio TF1 America.

With streamers and broadcasters increasingly looking to cater to demand for festive programming among audiences eager for feelgood content, Studio TF1 America has made the genre a key part of its distribution slate alongside crime thrillers and romance movies.

Netflix will launch titles including Becoming Santa, A Sprinkle of Christmas, A Vineyard Christmas, Christmas Casanova, Just Like a Christmas Movie, Royally Yours This Christmas, Meet Me at The Christmas Train Parade and Every time a Bell Rings on November 15.

Hallmark has taken A Christmas Angel Match, Melt My Heart this Christmas and Oy to the World!.

Meanwhile, Lifetime will air Christmas in Alaska, Rodeo Christmas Romance, Merry Missed Connection, Jingle All the Way to Love, A Runaway Bride for Christmas, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, Sweet Holiday Romance, A Christmas Cookbook and A Pickleball Christmas in December.

Timothy O Johnson, managing director of Studio TF1 America, said the buyers are looking for content that “inspires joy, warmth and connection.”