Netflix K-romance series Take Charge of My Heart starts production

Kim Young-kwang and Chae Soo-bin star in Take Charge of My Heart

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has started production on Korean comedy Take Charge of My Heart, about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman who has the power to recharge him.

Kim Young-kwang (Trigger) plays protagonist Baek Ho-rang, while Chae Soo-bin (When the Phone Rings) plays his potential saviour. The K-romance title is based on the web novel Charge Me Up by Haebon and is directed by Park Su-won (Work Later).

C21 reporter 30-07-2025 ©C21Media
