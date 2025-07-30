Netflix K-romance series Take Charge of My Heart starts production

NEWS BRIEF: Netflix has started production on Korean comedy Take Charge of My Heart, about a man whose artificial heart is running out of battery and a woman who has the power to recharge him.

Kim Young-kwang (Trigger) plays protagonist Baek Ho-rang, while Chae Soo-bin (When the Phone Rings) plays his potential saviour. The K-romance title is based on the web novel Charge Me Up by Haebon and is directed by Park Su-won (Work Later).