Netflix joins forces with MBC Group to offer bundled streaming service in MENA

Netflix and MBC Group-owned Shahid have partnered to offer their two streaming services under a single subscription in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

This first-of-this-kind partnership for Netflix in MENA will bring together Arabic platform Shahid with Netflix’s full catalogue, as well as MBC’s linear TV channels.

The bundled services will be available under the brand MBCNOW, the entertainment service aggregator that MBC Group launched in February.

It will feature an extensive variety of Arabic and other content, including international drama series such as Squid Game, documentaries, films and children’s content.

MBC Group said the bundle feature will give consumers a saving of more than or 21% compared with individual subscriptions.

It marks the latest deal between a US-based streamer and a broadcaster after a flurry of agreements in Europe between Netflix and TF1 and Amazon and France Télévisions in France and Disney+ and ITV in the UK.

These have been said to be causing a “seismic shift” in the industry that will eventually lead to the market being dominated by a handful of major players.

Fadel Zahreddine, group director of emerging media at MBC Group, said: “This groundbreaking partnership is one for the books. To have two streaming giants – Shahid and Netflix – come together under one platform is something never seen before in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and wider MENA, and we’re very excited for what’s to come.”

Bhanu Chaddha, director of distribution and TV products at MBC Group, said: “We’re thrilled to have MBC Group join forces with Netflix to bring its content to our audiences under the convenience of a single subscription. This collaboration is part of our ongoing commitment to provide unparalleled global and local experiences for our audiences in the region. This is definitely the future of streaming and content consumption.”

Mohammed Al Kuraishi, head of business development and partnerships, Middle East and Africa at Netflix, said: “We are delighted to partner with MBC Group to bring our members in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the region easy access to our service and an incredible variety of international and Arabic shows, movies, documentaries, kids’ content, stand-up, live events and games. This partnership brings unparalleled entertainment offering to our members and puts them at the heart of the entertainment experience.”