Netflix is Living the Dream with adult animated workplace sitcom

Netflix is launching an office-based adult animated sitcom from Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, part of Warner Bros Animation, and British animator George Gendi (The Amazing World of Gumball, Apple & Onion).

Announced at the Manchester Animation Festival today, Living the Dream (8×25’) follows two friends working in a dead-end job.

The series’ synopsis is: “Best friends Des and Ray are a couple of really cool guys from London who should have made it big by now but haven’t but still could. Instead they’re stuck at a we’re-gonna-save-the-planet type company called Ecofood, doing ‘social media’ for hardly any money.

“Now they must navigate awkward workplace romance, HR blunders, directives from the LA office and Ray’s dad’s disapproval. Could be worse, but could be much, much better.”

Gendi, who created animated kids’ show Apple & Onion for Cartoon Network, created, writes, exec produces and stars in Living the Dream. The other writers are Phoebe Walsh, Ellie White, Joe Parnham and Joe Markham.

Also exec producing are Sam Register (Looney Tunes Cartoons, Teen Titans Go!), Sarah Fell (The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe) and Daniel Lennard (The Amazing World of Gumball, The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe).

Irish studio Boulder Media (Danger Mouse, Captain Fall, Cat Burglar, The Amazing World of Gumball) is providing the animation.

Joining Gendi in the voice cast are Javone Prince (PhoneShop, 3 Little Birds), Julia Davis (Sally4ever, Gavin & Stacey), Tom Stourton (Stath Lets Flats, Daddy Issues), Ellie White (The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, Ellie & Natasia), Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt, One Day), Chris Diamontopoulos (Dark Matter, Criminal) and Stavros Halkias (Bugonia, Tires), among others.

Living the Dream is the second British adult animated series to be revealed by Netflix in the last couple of months, following the announcement of Ricky Gervais’ Alley Cats in September.