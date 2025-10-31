Please wait...
Please wait...

Netflix hops to it with commission for Adam Driver hostage thriller Rabbit, Rabbit

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order for hostage thriller project Rabbit, Rabbit, starring Adam Driver (Girls) and directed by Philip Barantini (Adolescence).

Philip Barantini

Alex Fountain

To be produced by indie studio MRC (Ozark), Driver plays an escaped convict who finds himself in a volatile hostage situation, with nowhere to go but deeper into trouble. Peter Craig (The Town) serves as the creator, writer and showrunner.

Driver also serves as executive producer alongside Craig and Barantini, who will write and direct all episodes, respectively. Netflix has not yet confirmed when the series will premiere.

 

Neil Batey 31-10-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Two top Paramount Canada execs exiting as cuts hit Toronto office 
Paramount to axe 1,000 jobs this week in first round of cuts
Senior VP of sales and distribution Shirley Bowers leaves Fremantle US
Disney+ confirms withdrawal from BBC Doctor Who partnership after two seasons
Steven Bartlett seeking to build 'Disney of the creator economy' after multi-million investment  

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE