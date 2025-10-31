Netflix hops to it with commission for Adam Driver hostage thriller Rabbit, Rabbit

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order for hostage thriller project Rabbit, Rabbit, starring Adam Driver (Girls) and directed by Philip Barantini (Adolescence).

To be produced by indie studio MRC (Ozark), Driver plays an escaped convict who finds himself in a volatile hostage situation, with nowhere to go but deeper into trouble. Peter Craig (The Town) serves as the creator, writer and showrunner.

Driver also serves as executive producer alongside Craig and Barantini, who will write and direct all episodes, respectively. Netflix has not yet confirmed when the series will premiere.