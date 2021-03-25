Netflix has Beef with comic duo

- Home
US-based global streamer Netflix has ordered a dramedy series starring comedian Ali Wong and actor Steven Yeun.
Beef (10×30’) follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.
Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Tuca & Bertie) will serve as creator, showrunner and exec producers, with both Yeun (Minari) and Wong (Always Be My Maybe) also exec producing the series for A24, the New York-based prodco behind Moonlight and Lady Bird.
Jinny Howe, VP, drama development, Original Series at Netflix, said: “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”