Home > News > Netflix has Beef with comic duo

Netflix has Beef with comic duo

US-based global streamer Netflix has ordered a dramedy series starring comedian Ali Wong and actor Steven Yeun.

Jinny Howe

Beef (10×30’) follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Tuca & Bertie) will serve as creator, showrunner and exec producers, with both Yeun (Minari) and Wong (Always Be My Maybe) also exec producing the series for A24, the New York-based prodco behind Moonlight and Lady Bird.

Jinny Howe, VP, drama development, Original Series at Netflix, said: “Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 25-03-2021 ©C21Media

