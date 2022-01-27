Netflix greenlights thriller The Diplomat under deal with creator Debora Cahn

Netflix has commissioned a new political drama thriller, The Diplomat, from Homeland and The West Wing showrunner and executive producer Debora Cahn.

The 8×50’ project is the first to be greenlit through a newly inked multi-year overall deal between Netflix and Cahn, who will write and executive produce series and other projects for the streamer.

Created by Cahn, The Diplomat follows a career diplomat who, amid an international crisis, lands in a high-profile job she’s unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future. Cahn will also serve as showrunner and executive producer.

In addition to showrunning Showtime’s Homeland for its final two seasons, Cahn’s other TV credits include FX’s Fosse/Verdon and HBO’s Vinyl. She also wrote the HBO film Paterno, which starred Al Pacino and was directed by Barry Levinson.

“I’ve seen first hand Deb’s incredible work on shows including The West Wing. She knows how to tell an amazing story, with character depth, stakes and surprises, all of which she’ll bring to The Diplomat,” said Jinny Howe, VP of drama series development at Netflix.