Please wait...
Please wait...

Netflix greenlights Rachel Weisz series Vladimir from 20th Television, Merman, Small Dog

Netflix has handed an eight-episode order to Vladimir, a limited series starring British actress Rachel Weisz and produced by Sharon Horgan’s Merman and Jason Winer’s Small Dog Picture Company.

Rachel Weisz (Photo: Brigitte Lacombe/Netflix)

Based on Julia May Jonas’ novel of the same name, the darkly comic story follows a woman who becomes obsessed by a captivating new colleague as her life unravels. Disney-owned 20th Television is the studio behind the project.

May Jonas is creator and writer of the TV adaptation, while Kate Robin (One Mississippi, The Affair, Dead to Me) will serve as showrunner, writer and exec producer.

Other executive producers include Weisz (The Favourite, Dead Ringers), Merman’s Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen and Small Dog Picture’s Winer and Jon Radler.

“With Kate Robin’s expertise in crafting layered, darkly comedic female stories, a script that deftly examines the complexity of attraction and moral ambiguities, and the incomparable Rachel Weisz leading the cast, this project is a powerhouse collaboration of talented women,” said Netflix’s VP of comedy series Tracey Pakosta.

Jordan Pinto 05-03-2025 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Slate financier IPR.VC tunes into European TV
UK producer World Media Rights set to close following death of founder
Expanding Blue Ant Media in talks to buy Canadian group Boat Rocker's production assets
Starz to reduce annual content spend by $100m after Lionsgate split, says CEO Jeff Hirsch
Cartoon Network, Gulli and BEIN flock to Netflix, Super RTL's slapstick toon Karate Sheep

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE