Netflix greenlights kids’ series Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase

Netflix is to premiere toy spin-off series Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase this autumn for global subscribers.

The 8×25’ animated kids’ series is produced by Mattel Television Studios (MTS).

It sees Barbie ‘Brooklyn’ Roberts and Barbie ‘Malibu’ Roberts embark on an adventure-packed journey across Europe to rescue two stolen horses.

Michelle Mendelovitz, global head of MTS, said: “We’re excited to introduce Barbie fans of all ages to this delightful new series and accompanying toy line as we continue to expand the Barbie universe even further.

“With an all-new story and mysterious adventures, Barbie Mysteries: The Great Horse Chase brings to life fun-filled adventures and the bond between Malibu, Brooklyn and friends like never before.”