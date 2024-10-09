Netflix greenlights Italian version of hit dating format Love is Blind

Italy is getting its own local version of Netflix dating format Love is Blind, following a greenlight by the US streaming giant today.

The format most recently saw European adaptations premiere in the UK and Sweden and will now get an Italian version.

The show takes a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are and gives them an opportunity to search for their soulmate without the distractions of the outside world and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them face-to-face.

Love Is Blind Italy has begun casting and is now open for Italian residents. Banijay Italia is working on the local version.

The format first premiered on February 14, 2020, in the US and has spawned local adaptations in Japan, Brazil, Sweden, the UK, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Argentina, and Italy.