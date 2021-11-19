Please wait...
Netflix gets involved with second series of South African Family Feud

Gameshow Family Feud South Africa

Netflix has boarded the second season of the South African version of gameshow Family Feud and will make the format available across 44 new countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Family Feud South Africa was first commissioned by free-to-air channel eTV and was exclusively aired in South Africa. The second season will continue to run on eTV in addition to the global SVoD platform.

Distributed internationally by Fremantle, the format pits families against each other as they compete to guess the most popular answers to survey questions in the hope of winning cash prizes.

The original US version of the format first aired on ABC in 1976 before switching to CBS in 1988 and then went into syndication from 1999.

ruthlawes
Ruth Lawes 19-11-2021 ©C21Media

