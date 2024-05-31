Netflix expands reality line-up, orders live-action Japanese manga series

Netflix has ordered a raft of new unscripted series, including a new iteration of the Selling franchise, and renewed several others as it looks to expand its roster of reality brands and grow into new genres.

The streaming giant ordered Selling the City (8×45’, Done and Done Productions) which follows a group of agents as they navigate the world of luxury real estate in New York. The show is executive produced by Adam DiVello, Skyler Wakil, Chris Cullen and Kris Lindquist.

The streamer also handed greenlights to a trio of shows being produced out of the UK.

Music competition series Building the Band, which sees the formation of a band without the bandmates meeting until they perform on stage, is being produced by Banijay UK’s Remarkable Entertainment. Cat Lawson, Alison Holloway, Katrina Morrison and Clara Elliot are executive producing.

Battle Camp will bring together stars from across Netflix’s reality shows and docuseries as they take part in a series of physical and mental challenges for a chance to win US$250,000. London-based Fremantle label Thames is producing the show, with Louise Peet, Ashley Whitehouse, Hannah Ganio and Rebecca McLaughlin serving as exec producers.

Million Dollar Secret, a strategy and alliances game where contestants vie to win a US$1m prize, is produced by Wheelhouse UK and Wheelhouse-owned US prodco Spoke Studios. British actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz is set to host, with Glenn Hugill, Will Nothacker, showrunner Charles Wachter, Russ Friedman, Joe Coleman and Pam Healey exec producing.

Netflix also confirmed the recently announced Owning Manhattan (World of Wonder Productions), an eight-part series following New York real estate broker Ryan Serhant, and the UK version of its dating format Love Is Blind (CPL Productions).

On the renewals front, Netflix ordered a third season of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On and a second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, both of which are produced by Chris Coelen-led Kinetic Content. Previously announced returners include The Mole (season two), Too Hot to Handle (season six) and Perfect Match (season two).

Elsewhere, Netflix greenlit BET, a live-action series based on a popular Japanese manga titled Kakegurui. The project is being produced by Toronto-based Boat Rocker and was developed for television by Canadian showrunner Simon Barry (Warrior Nun), who will direct and executive produce. Filming is currently underway in Toronto.

The 10×30’ project follows the students at a boarding school for the global elite, where underground gambling determines the school’s hierarchy.

The cast includes Miku Martineau (Kate, Star Trek: Section 31), Ayo Solanke (Clown in a Cornfield), Eve Edwards (The Bad Orphan) and Clara Alexandrova (Alert: Missing Persons Unit) and is executive produced by Barry, Jeff F King, David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Jon Rutherford and Nick Nantell.