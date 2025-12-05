Netflix enters definitive agreement to buy WBD’s streaming, studio assets for $82.7bn

Netflix has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studio and streaming assets for US$82.7bn, the companies confirmed on Friday.

As part of the blockbuster deal, which will give Netflix ownership of WBD’s studio businesses, HBO, HBO Max and a massive content library, the streaming leader said it will “maintain Warner Bros current operations.”

The companies said they expect the deal to close after the completion of WBD’s planned spin-off of its global linear networks division. Pending all regulatory approvals, which could still provide major hurdles, Netflix and WBD said they expect the transaction to close in 12-to-18 months.

The acquisition will result in US$2-3bn in annual cost savings, with the companies claiming the deal will create a “stronger entertainment industry.” It will also enable Netflix to “significantly expand US production capacity and continue to grow investment in original content over the long term, which will create jobs and strengthen the entertainment industry,” they said.

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both Netflix and WBD. Netflix is set to hold a conference call today at 13:00 GMT.

“Our mission has always been to entertain the world,” said Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

“By combining Warner Bros.’ incredible library of shows and movies – from timeless classics like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to modern favourites like Harry Potter and Friends – with our culture-defining titles like Stranger Things, KPop Demon Hunters and Squid Game, we’ll be able to do that even better. Together, we can give audiences more of what they love and help define the next century of storytelling.”

“This acquisition will improve our offering and accelerate our business for decades to come,” said fellow Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters.

“Warner Bros. has helped define entertainment for more than a century and continues to do so with phenomenal creative executives and production capabilities. With our global reach and proven business model, we can introduce a broader audience to the worlds they create – giving our members more options, attracting more fans to our best-in-class streaming service, strengthening the entire entertainment industry and creating more value for shareholders.”

WBD president and CEO David Zaslav added: “Today’s announcement combines two of the greatest storytelling companies in the world to bring to even more people the entertainment they love to watch the most.

“For more than a century, Warner Bros has thrilled audiences, captured the world’s attention, and shaped our culture. By coming together with Netflix, we will ensure people everywhere will continue to enjoy the world’s most resonant stories for generations to come.”

More to come…