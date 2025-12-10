Netflix, DreamWorks alum Christina Lee Storm joins AI studio Secret Level

AI-focused content studio Secret Level has named Netflix and DreamWorks Animation executive Christina Lee Storm as the head of its newly launched narrative studio division.

Storm, who was formerly Netflix’s head of virtual production in the US and Canada, as well as more recently leading the Television Academy’s special AI guidelines task force, will head up the longform-focused studio, based in LA.

Led by founder and chief creative officer Jason Zada, Secret Level has worked on several high-profile advertising campaigns for brands including Coca-Cola over the past couple of years.

At the same time, it has quietly been putting together a slate of TV and film projects that it plans to begin unveiling in the new year. The company claimed that it has “one of the largest and most diverse slates from any AI-native studio to date.”

The company is also set to launch a new “AI-powered production platform” called Liquid Engine, which it said is “designed to create a frictionless pipeline for Hollywood, radically accelerating production and efficiency for film, television, animation, documentaries, games, verticals and interactive media.”

In addition to Netflix, Storm has worked at DreamWorks Animation, where she oversaw production technology in feature animation, and she is also the co-founder of tech and entertainment consultancy firm Playbook PLBK.

“Hollywood is at an inflection point, and Secret Level is positioned to lead the next wave of storytelling,” said Zada.

“Christina is one of the most forward-thinking leaders in the industry. Her curiosity, innovative mindset and ability to solve problems in new ways make her the perfect partner as we continue building the studio of the future. Innovation is in Secret Level’s DNA, and Christina embodies that same drive to push boundaries.”

Storm added: “Throughout my career as a producer and an executive, I’ve advocated for creatives, helping them to leverage and understand the impact of technology to elevate their stories. I’m thrilled to continue bridging traditional entertainment and emerging media at Secret Level.”