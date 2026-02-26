Netflix develops sci-fi thriller based on AfterShock Comics title Astronaut Down

Netflix has greenlit development on sci-fi thriller feature Astronaut Down, based on a book published by AfterShock Comics.

The screen adaptation comes from AfterShock Media and Esmail Corp, with American scribe F Scott Frazier (XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Double Blind) signing on as screenwriter.

The original book was created by James Patrick (Kaiju Score, Monsters of Jimmy Crumb), with illustrations from a Spanish artist known as Rubine (The Expanse, Look Into My Eyes).

It tells the story of an astronaut selected to be launched into alternate realities on a desperate mission to save earth from a horrific crisis. Unfortunately, the mission goes awry and his training and humanity are put to the test as a deep-seated secret threatens to sabotage everything.

Sam Esmail and Chad Hamilton are producing for Esmail Corp (Mr Robot, Homecoming), with Esmail Corp’s Nick Krishnamurthy executive producing. Other exec producers on the film include Jon Kramer and Lee Kramer AfterShock Media, with Max Zupanovic and David Sigurani serving as coproducers.

Jon Silk and Blake Avery are overseeing the project for Netflix, with Patrick also involved as a consultant.

Jon Kramer, AfterShock Media’s CEO of film and TV, said Frazier’s “bold, propulsive and emotionally grounded writing is exactly the kind of storytelling audiences respond to on a global scale,” and called Patrick “the kind of creator whose ideas naturally lend themselves to film and television adaptation.”